Due to high demand, second ‘Jimothy Night’ for Seattle Mariners coming in August

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are hosting a second “Jimothy Night” next month after the first day themed around the celebrity raccoon sold out.

“New date added!” the Seattle Mariners announced. “Our Jimothy ticket special on Wednesday, Aug. 5 has sold out, but you’ve got another chance to score a Mariners x Jimothy T-shirt on Friday, Aug. 7.”

Jimothy Mariners Night

It’s been more than a week since the oddly shaped raccoon became an internet sensation in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, and the Seattle Mariners were quick to embrace Jimothy.

The first “Jimothy Night” will take place Aug. 5 at T-Mobile Park when the team faces the Detroit Tigers at 6:40 p.m. The second will take place two days later, on Aug. 7, when the Mariners kick off a new three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Aug. 7 will act as a double-whammy for special events, as not only will Jimothy be celebrated, but it’s also the Alumni Home Run Derby.

“Commissioner Ken Griffey Jr. will host an epic postgame competition as Ichiro and other former Mariners Sluggers swing for the fences at T-Mobile Park,’ the Mariners stated.

The alumni home run derby is scheduled to take place after the game.

Fans must buy through the ‘Jimothy Night’ offer to score the exclusive tee

The special Jimothy ticket offer will include an exclusive Jimothy T-shirt with $2 of every ticket sold benefiting the Ballard Food Bank.

“Celebrate the internet’s favorite raccoon and Ballard native with an exclusive Mariners x Jimothy T-shirt,” the Mariners stated.

Fans can redeem their exclusive T-shirt by bringing an eligible ticket to the top of the Right Field Ramp before the end of the third inning. The giveaway is only available to those who purchased through the “Jimothy Night” offer, with sizes available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“It’s officially ‘Hot Jimothy Summer,’” the Mariners stated.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

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This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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