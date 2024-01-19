Dry meats sold at Costco and Sam’s Club linked to Salmonella outbreak in WA

Five people in Washington State have gotten Salmonella poisoning from dry meat products sold at Sam’s Club and Costco, according to the CDC.

The foods that may be contaminated are Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler, which has prosciutto, sweet soppressata, and dry coppa, sold at Sam’s Club and Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta, which has black pepper coated dry salami, Italian dry salami, dry coppa, and prosciutto, sold at Costco.

The CDC recommends if you have either of these products, to throw them away and wash any surfaces or containers the products may have had contact with.

If you ate the products and have any of these symptoms of Salmonella, contact your healthcare provider immediately:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102.

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that isn’t improving.

Bloody diarrhea.

Can’t stop vomiting.

Signs of dehydration, such as not urinating much, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up.

Most people who suffer from Salmonella recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days, however young children under 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems may require hospitalization.

More information can be found at cdc.gov.

