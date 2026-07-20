Arrests and seizures of a multi-county drug trafficking ring

An investigation into a drug trafficking organization that spanned King, Snohomish, and Pierce Counties ended in 3 arrests and the seizure of dozens of pounds of narcotics.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the King County Sheriff’s Office said the office’s Special Emphasis Team had served two warrants at two distribution hubs in Lynwood.

According to the post, the team seized 38 lbs. of methamphetamines, 4.4 lbs. of fentanyl powder, 1.7 pounds of heroin, and more than $95,000 in drug proceeds.

The office said the team was assisted by K9 Quinn.

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