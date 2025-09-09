Drone helps Redmond police catch shoplifting suspect after Target chase

A man was arrested after Redmond police used a drone to track him during a shoplifting incident at Target, the department said.

On Sept. 5 around 3:10 p.m., officers were called to the Target at 17700 Northeast 76th Street after a man was seen on security cameras taking merchandise and attempting to leave without paying.

Police said when a store employee confronted him, he dropped the items and ran back through the aisles before escaping out a different door.

A Redmond police drone operator arrived quickly and provided officers with live aerial video of the suspect’s movements.

Police said the man was detained after a short foot chase through traffic.

When officers arrested him, they found drug paraphernalia and items stolen not only from Target but also from a nearby Home Depot, according to police.

Investigators said the suspect gave officers three false names before admitting his true identity.

A records check showed he had an active felony warrant. In addition to being arrested on that warrant, he was booked on suspicion of theft, providing false information to police, and obstructing law enforcement.

The suspect was also banned from Target for one year.

