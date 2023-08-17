Drivers beware! Here’s how to prepare for the upcoming I-405 shutdown

Drivers get ready, both directions of Interstate 405 are shutting down this weekend between Bellevue and Renton

We took a closer look at the guaranteed congestion the closure will bring and how you can try to avoid it.

We went to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s construction yard in Renton, right by I-405 at the Northeast 44th Street interchange near the VMAC.

Speaking of the Seahawks, they host the Cowboys at Lumen Field this Saturday. It’s one of several reasons why people will be heading toward downtown Seattle.

“Usually at 5 or 5:30 in the morning, it’s not so bad, but now that it’s closing? I’ll probably have to reroute up I-5 which will probably be even more congested,” said Renton resident Sue Hansen.

WSDOT data shows about 400,000 drivers take I-405 between Bellevue and Renton on a weekend. All those drivers will have to find another route, as I-405 is shutting down in both directions this Friday at 10 p.m. until Monday at 4:30 a.m.

“We’re expecting traffic on I-90, we’re expecting traffic on 520, we’re expecting traffic on I-5 to deal with the volumes,” said WSDOT spokesperson Craig Smiley.

The focus is replacing a fish barrier so it’s easier for fish to swim through and improve the habitat upstream.

Crews will cut across the freeway, digging a trench, that will be about 30 feet wide to 30 feet deep to install a fish culvert.

“We’re also maximizing the work we’re going to be doing this weekend, so there’s going to be some other things going on,” said Smiley. “Some expansion joints being replaced, some other drainage work that’s happening, but the big focus of the weekend is that culvert installation.”

WSDOT warns drivers that there will be another full weekend closure on I-405 on Sept. 9.

When it comes to trying to avoid the traffic this weekend WSDOT admits there isn’t much you can do other than plan ahead, even if you take public transit.

“They’re going to have to sit through the same detour as everybody else, unfortunately,” said Smiley.

For more information on detours go here.

“I’ll be staying home this weekend,” said Hansen.

