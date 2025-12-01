Driver trying to beat train gets hit in Kelso, police say

KELSO, Wash. — The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says a driver was seriously injured after being hit by a train on November 29.

At around 9 a.m., deputies responded to a railroad crossing in Kelso near Horseshoe Bend Estates & Pleasant Hill Road to reports of a collision.

Crews found a severely damaged car and treated the female driver at the scene before she was airlifted to Southwest Washington Medical Center.

CCSO says a witness reported seeing the car trying to beat the BNSF train by crossing in front of it before being hit.

Authorities say rail traffic was stopped temporarily while investigators were on scene.

