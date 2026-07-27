MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A man drove a pickup truck into the drive-through of a Moses Lake Starbucks on Saturday, causing significant damage to the coffee shop and his vehicle.

At approximately 6 a.m., the man driving a pickup truck left the roadway on Kittleson Road, struck the Starbucks, and then backed away from the building before coming to a stop, the Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD) announced.

Moses Lake driver admits he was ‘screwing around’ before the crash

Witnesses saw the man driving with headphones on before the collision. Witness statements and evidence collected from the roadway indicated that the man overaccelerated as he was coming off of Maiers Road onto Kittleson, and was “fishtailing” several times before he lost control and struck the building.

Driver ‘screwing around’ crashes truck into Moses Lake Starbucks, at least 1 injured A photo of the damage on the interior of the Moses Lake Starbucks following the collision. (Photo courtesy of the Moses Lake Police Department)

At least one employee inside the restaurant was injured. MLPD noted the suspect did not claim any injuries.

The suspect will be cited for reckless driving.

“[The suspect] told officers he was screwing around, although he used a different word for it,” MLPD stated.

The Starbucks store was forced to close at least for the rest of the day.

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This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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