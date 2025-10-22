Driver hospitalized after truck crashes into Everett building

A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing a truck into a building in Everett, according to the Everett Fire Department.

The crash happened Wednesday morning on eastbound Hewitt Avenue at Maple Street.

Fire officials said the driver may have suffered a medical emergency before the collision.

The person was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

Crews said the building had only minor damage.

Eastbound Hewitt Avenue was initially blocked during the emergency response, but one lane has since reopened.

Police are asking drivers to use caution in the area while the investigation continues.

©2025 Cox Media Group