Driver faces felony charges for allegedly hitting and killing man in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Prosecutors charged Lyle Goshorn with felony murder and robbery on Wednesday.

Police say surveillance footage shows Goshorn hitting, then running over Morgan Edmonds at an address along 67th Street NE in Marysville on July 1st.

Prosecutors say the video also shows Goshorn returning to the crime scene with a passenger in his Audi, who can be seen taking a bag from Edmonds before they drive away.

Edmonds died several hours after he was hit, and a GoFundMe is now set up to help cover his funeral costs.

Goshorn was arrested on July 2 after police said they were tipped off to where he was hiding.

Charging documents reveal a man who cooperated with police said Goshorn had “told him that the previous night a man had struck him in the head with a hammer and stole $1,500. [Goshorn] stated after the attack, he drove his Audi over the guy and killed him.”

Goshorn faces charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and hit-and-run fatality accident.

Prosecutors say Goshorn has 58 prior warrants for failing to appear. They’re requesting that his bail be set at $1,000,000.

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