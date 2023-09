SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — A driver died on Friday in Skagit County after he swerved to avoid an elk, said the Washington State Patrol.

The WSP said the 29-year-old man was driving westbound on SR 20 in the city of Concrete when he swerved to avoid an elk. He then lost control, hit a utility pole, and died.

The crash is still being investigated. No other cars were impacted.

©2023 Cox Media Group