Driver detained, one taken to hospital after suspect DUI crash in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Both directions of Monster Road SW in Renton were closed on Sunday morning after a suspected DUI one-car collision, according to police.

Renton PD first confirmed the crash at around 8:40 a.m.

One person was reportedly taken to the hospital, and the driver was detained.

The road was closed for around three hours, with drivers asked to find alternate routes while officers investigated.

The road was reopened at noon.

Both directions in the 500 block of Monster Rd SW are closed due to a suspected DUI one-car collision. One person has been transported to the hospital, and the driver has been detained. Please find alternate routes while officers investigate the collision. pic.twitter.com/LIux4oZmKa — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) July 26, 2026

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