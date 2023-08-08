Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after driving into work zone on SR 9

A driver that ignored a WSDOT flagger and drove into an active work zone on State Route 9 was arrested after crashing their car into a fence and storm tank cover, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

According to photos from WSDOT, at about 11:30 p.m. Monday night, the driver narrowly missed two workers.

They were arrested on suspicion of DUI and reckless driving.

Photos of the car shows damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle and an open driver’s side door right above an open storm drain.

WSDOT reminds drivers to follow instructions from flaggers, slow down and be patient in work zones and to driver sober and alert at all times.

We want to get all of our workers home safe to their families!



👷‍♂️ PLEASE follow instructions from our flaggers

🦺PLEASE slow down and be patient near work zones

⚠ AND PLEASE drive sober and alert at all times! pic.twitter.com/rVNNx63aO1 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 8, 2023









