Driver accused of passing school bus in South Hill, causing deadly crash

SOUTH HILL, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead and several others are in the hospital after someone tried to pass a school bus.

It happened Tuesday morning on 122nd Avenue East and 170th Street East in the South Hill area.

Witnesses told deputies that the driver who passed the bus ended up causing a major crash with several other cars.

122nd Avenue East will be shut down for several hours.

Deputies are asking drivers to find another way around for the time being.

KIRO 7 has a crew headed to the area to learn more about what happened.





