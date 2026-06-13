‘Dress for Success’ Seattle launching new career mentoring service to close gender pay gap

SEATTLE — A Seattle organization is launching a new career mentorship program, with the aim of supporting women and non-binary individuals on their path to economic mobility.

Dress for Success Seattle (DFSS) has been working to try to close the gender pay gap and help more women get into the workforce.

Not only does the group offer free work clothes, but the organization also runs financial workshops, career summits, offers networking help, and even has a program to help you get a computer.

Starting this summer, the organization will launch a new career mentoring program that will match individuals with a DFSS career mentor.

These mentors can assist with resumes, cover letters, interview preparation, LinkedIn guidance, job search strategies and applications and networking.

You can join the waitlist for the program here.

To support this work, the organization is always desperate for financial help.

DFSS is hosting its major summer fundraiser later this month to raise money for programs like this.

The event will include food, drinks, auctions and chances to win prizes.

It’s taking place June 25 at 5:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

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