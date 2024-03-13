A dozen suspects in 3 cars burglarize Burien pot store

BURIEN, Wash. — A Burien marijuana shop was burglarized by a group of a dozen people who arrived in three vehicles.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Kush21 Premium Recreational Cannabis, at 17730 Ambaum Boulevard South, at around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies said the burglars forced their way into the store through the front door and stole and unknown quantity of products.

Twelve suspects were seen on camera, but they have yet to be identified.

The three suspect vehicles were a gray sedan, a silver sedan, and a white sedan.

Detectives are investigating.

