Downtown Tacoma arcade temporarily closes after shooting, at least one person injured

TACOMA, Wash. — A popular downtown Tacoma arcade temporarily closed after a shooting that left at least one person injured.

On Saturday, just before 1 a.m., Tacoma police received a call that shots were fired on Pacific Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two male victims, one was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

As of Thursday, no arrests have been made.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The owner of Dorky’s Arcade declined to talk on camera but confirmed the shooting took place at his business.

KIRO 7 spoke with Marshall Jett, who owns APIZZA Little Italy across the street from Dorky’s Arcade. Jett is friends with one of the victims.

“I know the individual. He’s a friend of mine, who was unfortunately shot,” he said. “It’s very heartbreaking that they’re temporarily closed. One of the employees was shot. That could’ve been any of my team members.”

Workers in the neighborhood told KIRO 7 News that the recent shooting is part of a bigger issue in the area.

At the scene, KIRO 7 saw a nearby metal pole pierced by bullets, which two workers said happened just days before the arcade shooting.

Jett said several businesses near his shop were also vandalized and burglarized earlier this month.

“They had their entire storefront smashed in by a truck three weeks ago. So, when am I going to get attacked?” He asked.

Amber Alley, who works down the street, said, “It is scary when someone gets shot. It’s terrifying and it does make everybody scared to come out and be at the establishments.”

Juaquin Buttner, general manager of West 122 down the street, told KIRO 7 that he decided to change his business hours to keep his workers safe.

“It affected what hours of business that we’re open for because we don’t want to be here past a certain time because of the crime element. I’m worried for my staff,” he said.

Buttner said he believes the City of Tacoma is not doing enough to help small businesses in the neighborhood, but he’s hoping that will change.

“We’re not getting any support at all,” said Jett. “I’ve been here for almost four years, and I’ve never seen a police officer walking the street.”

Jett said he’s hoping more support will come to prevent additional shops from closing down.

“We invested in Tacoma, and we just want Tacoma to invest in us,” he shared.

KIRO 7 News reached out to the Tacoma Police Department for a response. We’re still waiting to hear back.

