Downtown Seattle light rail is closing early for 3 nights

SEATTLE — Passengers who take the light rail late at night in downtown Seattle will need to plan accordingly this week.

They’ll have to take shuttle buses for the next few days.

Sound Transit will be doing monthly maintenance work during late hours Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Buses will replace 1 Line trains between Capitol Hill and SODO stations. Sound Transit says passengers should plan ahead and expect around 30 minutes of increased travel time.

During the work, 1 Line trains will continue operating every 15 minutes between Lynnwood and Capitol Hill and between SODO and Angle Lake.

The last train to Angle Lake serving all downtown Seattle stations will depart from Lynnwood at 10:13 p.m., serving Capitol Hill at 10:41 p.m. and SODO at 10:54 p.m.

The last train to Lynnwood City Center serving all downtown stations will depart from Angle Lake at 9:56 p.m., serving SODO at 10:27 p.m. and Capitol Hill at 10:41 p.m.

All trips between Capitol Hill and SODO after those trains will be served by 1 Line shuttle buses, which will make all intermediate stops.

