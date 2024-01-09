Local

Downed power lines fully block SR 99 south of tunnel through Seattle

SEATTLE — Downed power lines are fully blocking both directions of SR 99 along East Marginal Way at Diagonal Avenue South, just south of the tunnel.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is urging drivers to use alternate routes.

There is no ETA for reopening the roadway.

