Doris Heritage Park opens in Gig Harbor

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — There’s a brand-new park in Pierce County.

Doris Heritage Park opened Monday in Gig Harbor.

It marks the first phase of the new Gig Harbor Sports Complex.

The park is named after Gig Harbor native Doris Heritage. She’s a Peninsula High School graduate and a world-class runner.

“She is a phenomenon that most of us have never heard of,” Gig Harbor Mayor Mary Barber told KIRO 7. “She wanted to be a runner at Peninsula High School in the mid-60s and was not allowed to run track because women didn’t run track. Women didn’t do sports in the 60s, we weren’t allowed. So she went on, did it on her own, and went to two Olympics.”

Heritage held various world and national records for women’s running and has been recognized in five national halls of fame

Mayor Barber said it was an honor to name a park after her.

“It was a really fun call to call her and say, ‘I’m calling because we decided to name a park after you,’ and she was kind of speechless,” Barber told KIRO 7. “It was a very nice moment.”

The park is located on Harbor Hill Drive.

It has six pickleball courts, three bocce ball courts, an event stage, two picnic shelters that are available to rent, and a maritime-themed playground.

The mayor told KIRO 7 that eventually, there will be multisport fields where the city can host tournaments. A date hasn’t been announced for when that phase of the project will be completed.

