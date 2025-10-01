Donate blood to help give away a free guitar with Bloodworks NW

WESTERN WASHINGTON — Bloodworks is rolling out a unique way to get more people to donate blood.

Their pitch?

Give blood, and they’ll give a guitar to a lucky young musician.

Bloodworks is teaming up with Free Guitars 4 Kids, Top Pot Doughnuts, The Residency, and seven local youth music nonprofits in Puget Sound and Portland to give away up to 100 instruments to children across the region for every pint of blood donated at Top Pot’s five upcoming blood drives happening throughout October.

“This year, we have a goal of ten thousand new and returning donors,” said Bloodwork’s John Yeager. "Give blood and save a life, and with this program, inspire a life.”

At the end of the month, they’ll hold a special ceremony to give the guitars away.

You can join the Music’s In Our Blood 2025 campaign and donate blood at any of these five Top Pot locations:

Top Pot Doughnuts (SEATTLE / 5TH AVE STORE)

Monday, October 6, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Top Pot Doughnuts (ISSAQUAH)

Monday, October 13, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Top Pot Doughnuts (KENT/FOUNDRY)

Friday, October 24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Top Pot Doughnuts (TACOMA/PROCTOR)

Monday, October 27, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Top Pot Doughnuts (BELLEVUE)

Wednesday, October 29, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For all the dates and times, and to check out other giveaways and community collaborations, visit: bloodworksNW.org/music

