Dogs unaccounted for after explosion, fire in Woodinville RV

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Snohomish Regional Fire says one person was taken to the hospital and several dogs are unaccounted for after an RV caught fire in Woodinville.

On April 2, the department says people started calling 911 around 7:30 a.m. after hearing a loud boom and seeing smoke.

Fire crews say they arrived to 230th Street Southeast to find an RV on fire.

The department says they had difficulty putting out the flames because of the remote area and limited water supply.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but firefighters say the explosion could’ve been caused by propane tanks.

The person who was living in the RV was burned and taken to Providence Everett for treatment and is expected to be okay.





