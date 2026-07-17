Dogs saved from Key Peninsula house fire after neighbors hear smoke detectors

KEY PENINSULA, Wash. — Key Peninsula Fire credits a neighbor with saving someone’s home and their dogs after the house caught fire Friday.

It happened on 143rd Street Northwest.

According to the department, the neighbors heard the smoke detectors, and so they called 911 because no one was home.

Firefighters found the fire inside the bathroom and confined it to that one room. They were able to quickly put out the flames.

Two dogs were inside at the time and are okay.

“Without the smoke detectors and the quick recognition by the neighbor, the house could have been a total loss,” the fire department shared.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

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