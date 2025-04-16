Dog thrives after being rescued by deputy who assisted in animal cruelty investigation

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A pup is “living his best life” after being taken in by a Mason County deputy who helped rescue him in the first place.

Murphy the dog was rescued a year ago during an animal cruelty investigation in Grapeview, where over 60 animals were found in deplorable conditions, with some in need of urgent medical care.

The Humane Society of Mason County (HSMC) worked alongside the Mason County Sheriff’s Department and rescue partners to rescue and rehabilitate the animals.

One of the sheriff’s deputies in the case took a liking to Murphy, reportedly telling his wife, “There is this ‘small fluffy white dog’ that needs a home.” HSMC says Murphy’s family began fostering him the very next day, giving him lots of love while he received medical attention from the Humane Society.

According to his family, Murphy had to learn to trust, run, and play like a dog again as he regained his strength. While he still has some physical ailments he struggles with from the abuse, his family says he is living his best life, full of love.

