Dog shot in Snohomish, local animal services asking for help

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Snohomish County Animal Services are reaching out to the public to help identify a dog shot earlier this month.

The dog, a female, black Labrador mix, was found dead with a gunshot wound, after police responded to a call of potential gunshots near North Carpenter Road in Snohomish July 16, according to a post on Facebook.

The post also notes that the dog did not have identification or a microchip, but she could be identified by white markings “underneath her neck and on her upper chest.”

Anyone who may recognize her from her description, or in the area between 4 and 5 p.m. on July 16, are encouraged to reach out to Snohomish County Animal Services.

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