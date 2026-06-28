Dog rescued after fall from cliff in Shelton

On Monday, June 22, the Washington State Animal Response Team (WASART) pulled Beau, a Newfoundland Lab mix, up a cliffside near Shelton after he fell during a hike with his family.

In a Facebook post, the rescue team explained that while deputies with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office stayed with Beau’s family, two WASART responders closer to the location headed to the scene.

Once there, according to a video posted by WASART, the team set up a rope pulley system to lower themselves down the cliffside until they reached Beau.

The video shows Beau excitedly greeting the rescue team and appearing unharmed and in “very good spirits”. After hooking Beau up to his own harness, the team used the rope system to hike back up the cliff.

According to the rescue team’s post on social media, retrieving Beau and bringing him back to his family took hours due to the steepness of the cliff and the dense vegetation, which slowed rescuers’ progress.

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