Tacoma Fire Department crews pulled a dog to safety Wednesday after it tumbled off a 20-foot cliff in Point Defiance Park, the agency said.

The call came in around 2:15 p.m., when someone reported that their dog had gone over the edge of a cliff inside the park.

Tacoma Fire’s technical rescue team responded to the area and began working to reach the animal, which had landed partway down the rocky slope.

Dog rescued from 20-foot cliff in Point Defiance after dramatic fireboat assist

Crews used rope rescue equipment to reach the dog and carefully bring it down to the base of the cliff.

Once they reached the bottom, Fireboat Destiny was waiting in the water nearby.

Firefighters loaded the dog and its owner onto the vessel and transported them to a safer part of the shoreline.

Tacoma Fire did not report any injuries to the dog or its owner.

©2025 Cox Media Group