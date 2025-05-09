Docs: Suspect who tried to grab child from park said he was from ‘an agency’

BURIEN, Wash. — A man accused of trying to kidnap a child from a Burien park told the family he was from “an agency” and needed to take the child, court documents say. He may have also been having a mental health episode, docs said.

On May 7, a family reported that a man was at Lake Burien School Memorial Park standing over playground equipment. The family, two grandparents and their almost-2-year-old grandchild, said the man kept making statements about taking away children because he was with an agency, court docs said.

It does not appear the man specified an agency.

The family went to leave, feeling unnerved.

According to court documents, the man followed them to the car and tried to take the child from the back seat, going as far as reaching in the car to unlock the doors while saying: “I’m taking your kid, I’m taking your kid, I’m with an agency.”

The grandparents tried to de-escalate and slapped his hands away. To get him away from the car, the child’s grandmother threw the suspect’s backpack over a fence. The suspect ran off to get it.

The 31-year-old was later arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping.

His wife said he has a diagnosis of bipolar and schizophrenia and was having a bad mental health crisis for about a month.

Bail was set at $150,000. If he makes bail, the state requests that he have no contact with minors and the park where the alleged incident took place. He also needs to wear an ankle monitor.

