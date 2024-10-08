‘Disturbing trend’: Renton police see increase in stolen guns, urge caution

RENTON, Wash. — One a week. That’s how many stolen guns the Renton Police Department says it is seeing in its city.

In a Facebook post, the department referred to it as a ‘disturbing trend.’

Since the beginning of the year, the Renton Police Department has completed 57 firearms reports.

Of the 57 stolen, 89% were taken from cars, of which 49 were unsecured, police said.

“Gun owners need to be responsible and not leave unsecured weapons in their vehicles or anywhere else. They need to be secured,” said Chief Jon Schuldt. “This behavior is dangerous and puts the community at risk.”

However, the people reacting to the post did not agree with the Chief’s statement.

Many in the comments wrote, that this was victim blaming and a lack of law enforcement.

“How about arresting all the criminals and these crimes will go down. 3 strikes law needs to be back and enforced,” wrote one person.

“I think we should focus on the root cause here: legal system that doesn’t consistently punish criminals. I leave my guns at home, but responsible owners (car or home) shouldn’t be the enemy here,” another person wrote.

“Victim shaming at its finest,” another person wrote.

Renton police said the safest thing one can do is not leave them in the car and keep them unloaded and locked.

©2024 Cox Media Group