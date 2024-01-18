District warns families after man seen chasing students near Bethel schools

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce County deputies are warning families about a man who they say has been chasing students in the Bethel school district.

The first incident happened the morning of Jan. 10 near Spanaway Middle School, according to deputies.

They say it happened again the next morning near Bethel High School, and again near Liberty Middle School.

Officials say that in every case, the students were either walking to school or waiting for the bus.

In a statement obtained by the Tacoma News Tribune, the district says:

We are advising all students and parents to be aware of these incidents and please make sure you watch your surroundings when walking to or from school and or waiting for the bus.

If you see someone approaching you that is suspicious please call 911 right away.

























