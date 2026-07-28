Did you get emails from Costco? You may be owed money from a $14M settlement

Those who shop at Costco in Washington could be entitled to a share of a $14 million compensation payout, but the window to claim it ends soon.

The case Michael Aaland v. Costco Wholesale Corporation ended with a settlement after the plaintiff alleged that Costco violated Washington law — specifically the Commercial Electronic Mail Act and the Consumer Protection Act — by sending commercial electronic mail messages containing false or misleading subject lines to state residents.

Costco has denied any wrongdoing as part of the settlement. Affected customers have until Aug. 24 to submit their details and get part of the settlement payout.

Those who can earn part of the settlement were defined in the settlement as “all persons who received a commercial electronic mail message, and who were Washington residents at the time of the receipt of such commercial electronic mail message, that was transmitted by Costco Wholesale Corporation or someone acting on behalf of Costco Wholesale Corporation at any time from June 2, 2021, through July 7, 2026.”

If you believe you are eligible for compensation from Costco, fill out the claim form at the Washington Commercial Email Settlement’s website and send it off. If you qualify, you’ll receive a portion of the payout. The amount issued to each person has not been confirmed.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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