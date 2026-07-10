Did anyone say puppies? Everett Animal Shelter sends out a call for adoptions and foster families

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Everett Animal Shelter asked locals to consider adopting or fostering the more than 25 puppies currently in its care.

In the social media post, the shelter said that it is crucial for the little ones to find homes “as quickly as possible”.

Many of the puppies ready for adoption or foster homes are German Shepherds and Pointer mixes.

Everett animal shelter adoptions

The shelter said that anyone interested in adopting can visit between 2 and 5 pm daily except Wednesdays, or submit an application online.

Those interested in helping out temporarily can also submit a foster application through the shelter.

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