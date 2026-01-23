Dick’s Sporting Goods to extend hours if Seahawks win NFC Championship

If the Seahawks pull off a win in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, Dick’s Sporting Goods says it’ll extend its hours at certain stores.

That way, fans can get their hands on an assortment of merchandise right away.

Fans can also get their official NFL Conference Championship gear via the buy online, pickup in-store service.

Sunday, January 25 – The following DICK’S locations will reopen immediately postgame and open early at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, January 26, pending a Seattle Seahawks win:

Washington

Bellis Fair Mall: 20 Bellis Fair Parkway in Bellingham

Capital Mall: 625 Black Lake Blvd Southwest in Olympia

Columbia Center Mall: 1321 North Columbia Center Blvd in Kennewick

Crossroads Bellevue: 15600 Northeast 8th Street in Bellevue

Grandridge Plaza: 1422 10th Way Northeast in Issaquah

Kitsap Mall: 10315 Silverdale Way Nw, Suite E20 in Silverdale

Northgate North: 328 Northeast Northgate Way in Seattle

Northpointe Plaza: 9620 North Newport Highway in Spokane

Parkway Supercenter: 17450 Southcenter Parkway in Tukwila

Rainier Plaza: 2500 Rudkin Road in Union Gap

Smokey Point Town Center: 2609 172 St Northeast in Marysville

South Hills: 3500 South Meridian Street, #600 in Puyallup

Spokane Valley Mall: 14014 East Indiana Avenue in Spokane Valley

Tacoma Mall: 4502 South Steele Street in Tacoma

Oregon

Clackamas Town Center: 11800 SE 82nd Avenue, Suite 1000 in Happy Valley

Crossroads Shopping Center: 7280 Northwest Butler Street in Hillsboro

Jantzen Beach Center: 12305 North Starlight Avenue in Portland

Gresham Town Fair: 700 Northwest Eastman Parkway in Gresham

Meridian Square: 17799 Lower Boones Ferry Road in Lake Oswego

Washington Square: 9402 Southwest Washington Square Road in Tigard

