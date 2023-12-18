Detectives arrest 38-year-old alleged drug dealer at Red Lion Hotel in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Columbia River Drug Task Force arrested a 38-year-old alleged drug dealer who was staying at the Wenatchee Red Lion on Tuesday.

At the time he was also wanted on a felony arrest warrant.

Detectives say they saw him and two other people exit the hotel room and start loading several bags into a vehicle. Law enforcement then moved in and arrested him.

One of the other two suspects in the car with him was a 32-year-old man who was also wanted on a felony arrest warrant. The third person was temporarily taken into custody but later released.

After getting a search warrant, detectives seized 521 Xanax pills, 9,401 fentanyl pills, 219 grams of methamphetamine, and $19,074 in cash. They also found five firearms, three of which were stolen.

The 38-year-old is facing the following charges:

Unlawful possession of controlled substance with Intent to deliver – fentanyl.

Unlawful delivery of controlled substance – fentanyl.

Unlawful possession of controlled substance with Intent to deliver- meth.

Unlawful delivery of controlled substance – meth.

Unlawful possession of a firearm 2nd degree, and possession of a stolen firearm.

“This is a result of the Task Forces’ hard work, tireless effort, and commitment to getting deadly drugs and dangerous people off the streets,” said a spokesperson. “It is also a reflection of The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Wenatchee Police Department, and East Wenatchee Police Department’s commitment to that effort.”

