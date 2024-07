Authorities are looking for a suspect involved in a robbery near the 22000 block of 6th Avenue South in Des Moines.

Police say the individual assaulted the victim and stole their cell phone before fleeing towards Marine View Drive South.

Residents who believe they recognize the individual in the photo are asked to contact authorities at 206-878-3301.

If the suspect is seen, witnesses are urged to call 911 immediately.

