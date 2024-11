WALLULA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Ecology says its responding to a Union Pacific train derailment near Wallula, along the Columbia River.

According to the agency, approximately 600 gallons of diesel have spilled onto the riverbank and along the river.

A clean-up contractor is reportedly on-site, setting up a boom where the fuel was released, and is tracking the spread of the spill down the river.

No word what caused the train to derail.









