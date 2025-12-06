Deputy rescues drivers passed out in burning car in Snohomish car crash

A deputy had to remove an unresponsive driver from a burning truck after a crash, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department.

The rescue was captured on the deputy’s body camera.

The deputy arrived in the 6300 block of SR 9 in Snohomish, where a pickup truck had crashed into a tree.

The driver was passed out inside the truck, which was on fire at the time.

The deputy initially tried to pull the driver from the vehicle, but the flames were too large.

Deputies then used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire before pulling the driver out.

They were able to remove the driver safely.

