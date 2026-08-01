Deputies: Witnesses say kidnapping suspect ‘violently attacked’ woman before forcing her into car

TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say assaulted a woman and kidnapped her.

On July 27, around 11 p.m., multiple people called 911 to report that a man was “violently attacking” a woman on Pacific Ave. S near the Bigfoot Java. These witnesses said he was ripping her clothing and forcing her into a car before driving off, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.

A short time later, deputies found the suspect’s vehicle in a neighborhood nearby.

Thankfully, the victim was also found nearby and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Despite efforts from deputies and their K9 team to track the suspect, they didn’t find him.

Detectives worked to identify a suspect and track him down.

On July 29, around 10 p.m., deputies got intel that the suspect was a passenger in a vehicle that was headed north on Interstate 5.

Deputies coordinated resources and pulled the car over.

The driver and front-seat passenger were not involved in the kidnapping.

The suspect, who was in the back seat, came out of the vehicle and was arrested without incident.

The 40-year-old suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail for kidnapping and assault.

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