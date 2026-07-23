Deputies: Two recent drownings in Pierce Co. a reminder to wear life jackets

This week’s sunny, hot weather is drawing plenty of people to local beaches as they try to cool off.

Unfortunately, the open water proved deadly for a kayaker in the Tacoma area this week.

Witnesses say that around 7 a.m. Tuesday, they heard a kayaker about 100 yards offshore of Dash Point Park screaming for help. He was holding onto his boat, which was sinking.

Pierce County deputy Carly Cappetto said a paddleboarder was able to reach the man and bring him back to shore, while others called 911.

Cappetto - who was the first officer on scene - said firefighters performed CPR, but the 60-year-old kayaker died.

It’s not clear why the kayak sank.

Cappetto said, “There was not a life jacket on board, and we really just want to encourage people to have life jackets with them when they do choose to go out in the water like this.”

She says a paddleboarder in his 20’s drowned at Alder Lake last month. He didn’t have a life jacket, either.

KIRO 7 spoke with a couple of local residents at Dash Point who say they never go on the water without one.

“My friend and I actually had a talk about it. We’ve kayaked out here, back and forth. Always wear lifejackets with a kayak, or in the water where it’s deep,” said Vickie O’Reilly.

With her two kids in tow, Monica Jadwin said, “Any time we’re out on the water, especially paddleboards, boats, they always have life vests on. Then I always make sure to have a life vest on to make sure I’m following the rules and setting a good example for them.”

Chezik Tsunoda founded the water safety group “No More Under” after her son drowned in a swimming pool years ago. She says it’s important for parents to discuss water safety with their children. She says, under Washington law, children 12 years old and under must wear a life jacket if they’re on a watercraft that’s less than 19 feet in length.

Adults must just have a life jacket on board, but she recommends putting it on. She says, treat it like a safety belt- a simple tool that can save your life. And always let someone know if you plan to be out on the water alone.

“These are preventable deaths,” she said. “It’s really as simple as having someone watching the water and letting someone know where you are and wearing a lifejacket. It’s simple steps to save lives.”

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