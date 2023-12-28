Deputies: Sequim man wanted in attack also set house on fire with someone inside

SEQUIM, Wash. — Clallam County deputies are searching for a suspect in connection with three crimes, including setting a house on fire in Sequim while someone was inside.

They say 40-year-old David Burgess is wanted for domestic violence assault and felony harassment at a Sequim home on Dec. 23.

In addition, investigators say that on Wednesday, Burgess set fire to an occupied house in Sequim, as well as a car parked outside, and then escaped into the woods.

Luckily, the person inside the home escaped unharmed.

Deputies said they saw Burgess at 6 a.m. on Thursday when he fled from them in a stolen 2006 maroon Mazda 6 with license plate CHH4795. He was last seen heading south on Palo Alto Road. Deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers are in the area looking for the man.

Anyone who sees Burgess, the Mazda, or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

2006 Mazda 6 driven by Clallam County suspect Clallam County deputies say suspect David Burgess fled in this maroon 2006 Mazda 6 with WA license plate CHH4795. (Clallam County Sheriff’s Office)

