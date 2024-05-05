Deputies search for fatal hit and run suspect in White Center

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — King County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the driver in a deadly hit and run crash in White Center last week.

Thomas Joseph Garrett or ‘Tommy Joe’, 81, was killed after being struck by car at the intersection of 15th Avenue and Roxbury Street on April 22nd.

“I’m gonna miss his smile and his fun spirit. He’s a fun person,” said Barbara Garrett, the victim’s daughter.

Barbara says her father was a Seattle-born musician with many talents.

“He was a musician, so he played the saxophone, guitar, clarinet. Played in a band with Jimmy Hendrix.”

As a husband, friend and father to three daughters, Barbara says he was the best dad she could ask for.

“He’s a good person. Kind, loving father,” she explained.

Her life changed when her father, Tommy Joe’s, life was taken while walking on the crosswalk the night of April 22nd.

“The eyewitness who saw said that the car was driving really fast, and they didn’t slow down,” she said.

Deputies are searching for a Silver Jeep Compass with front-end damage. Authorities say the car immediately fled the scene.

“And just kept going. He went up in the air, down and rolled right over him. And kept going,” Barbara explained.

She describes her dad as a forgiving man but hopes the driver responsible comes forward.

“Can’t just run someone over and there’s no recourse for it,” she said.

If you have any information about the incident or were in the area and may have dash camera footage, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.P3Tips.com, or use the P3 Tip App. Tips are anonymous.

©2024 Cox Media Group