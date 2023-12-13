Deputies and police help firefighters with ‘suspicious house fire’ near Lake Cushman

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office and Seattle police K9 units are helping firefighters with a suspicious house fire near Lake Cushman.

Law enforcement says they are searching the 200 block of North Mount Washington Drive.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

MCS Patrol, Detectives, & SPD K9 responded to assist Fire units with a suspicious house fire in the 200 block of N Mt Washington Dr. Units are actively searching the area, Please avoid the area. -1S3 Posted by Mason County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 13, 2023

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

