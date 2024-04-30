Deputies need help identifying woman whose body was found off Neah Bay

NEAH BAY, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman whose body was found in the water off the coast of Neah Bay.

At around 5 p.m. on Friday, deputies received a report of a dead woman in the water about a half-mile from the coast. A fisherman called the Coast Guard after discovering the body, and Neah Bay Tribal Police launched their boat to recover the body.

Deputies arrived and found no identification on the body.

The woman is described as a white adult, with long, light brown hair and a thin build. She was wearing black Nike leggings and a light-colored shirt.

She had several tattoos on her body, including an unknown swirl design on the top of her foot, a blue rose with green leaves and thorns on the right side of her torso, and a red rose with green leaves and thorns on her right shoulder.

If you have information you’re asked to call the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at 360-417-2262 or leave an anonymous tip at: https://www.clallam.net/cnmaster-c/nwformeml.php.

