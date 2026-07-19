Deputies: Naked woman attacks her mom with hand saw, hits her with pickup truck

ROY, Wash. — A woman has been booked into Pierce County Jail for allegedly attacking her mother and a neighbor before leading police on a chase in Roy.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on July 17 around 11:30 a.m. The caller said her 42-year-old daughter was completely naked and assaulted her with a gardening handsaw.

The mother said her daughter took her phone, so she had to run to a neighbor’s house to escape and call 911.

While still naked, the daughter got into a pickup truck and tried to run over her mother and the neighbor who was helping, deputies said.

The 42-year-old was able to hit her mother and the family dog, but missed the neighbor with the truck.

After hitting her mother, she drove off, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, she did not pull over for Roy police trying to stop her, prompting a chase. She also allegedly nearly hit an officer who tried to stop her with spike strips.

The woman was eventually stopped by another Roy police officer, who used a PIT maneuver. During that PIT maneuver, another person’s car was hit head-on by a Roy PD vehicle. That driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The 42-year-old suspect was taken into custody for multiple counts of assault, first-degree domestic violence, eluding, resisting arrest, and other outstanding warrants.

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