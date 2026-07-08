Deputies: Man found dead from apparent ‘homicidal violence’ in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Pierce County detectives and forensic investigators are investigating after a man was killed in an apparent homicide in Puyallup overnight.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home along Woodland Ave. E in Puyallup at around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, after someone reported finding a man dead inside the home.

Deputies say the preliminary investigation indicates there was “homicidal violence” in a bedroom that eventually led outside the home.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, was found inside the home with multiple deadly injuries.

Detectives and forensic investigators were on the scene throughout the morning looking into the circumstances of the death, and say that this case remains an active investigation. There are no suspects in custody at the time of this writing.

Homicide Investigation, Puyallup WA



On July 8th at 2:40am, deputies responded to the 12500 block of Woodland Ave. E in Puyallup for reports of a male who had been located deceased in a home. We have no suspect in custody at this time. pic.twitter.com/8lj9e5Wg1Y — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) July 8, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group