Deputies looking for Snohomish Co. courthouse escapee

EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 39-year-old who escaped the courthouse this afternoon when a judge told him he would be taken into custody.

Deputies say 39-year-old Kyle Hester escaped the courthouse in Everett around 2:30 p.m.

He was seen leaving with a woman, pictured below. Their relationship is unknown, but deputies were looking to identify her. An updated post from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said they believe they have identified her.

Hester has a warrant for first-degree escape.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.

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