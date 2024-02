BURIEN, Wash. — King County Sheriff deputies are investigating a stabbing in Burien on Friday.

The stabbing happened near Denny’s on 148th Street around 9 p.m.

Deputies said they found a person who was injured.

Medics transported them to Harborview Medical Center.

The King County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t know their condition.

Detectives are arriving at the scene.

