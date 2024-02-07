Deputies investigating after Covington student dies aboard school bus

A student aboard a school bus heading to Mattson Middle School passed away suddenly Wednesday morning.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, the child’s death is being investigated as a suspicious death.

At about 7 a.m. the student got on the bus but was found unconscious when the students arrived at school.

Deputies and paramedics attempted to save the student’s life, but they died anyways.

Investigators are looking into what may have caused the student’s death.

King County detectives noted that they’re investigating as a suspicious death, but every death involving a child is suspicious.

KIRO 7 has reached out to Mattson Middle School and the Kent School District for more information.













©2024 Cox Media Group