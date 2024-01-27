Deputies investigate after 50-year-old delivery driver gunned down near Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Deputies are searching for the killer of a delivery driver found dead Thursday morning near Renton.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says the body of the 50-year-old driver was found at a Fairwood apartment complex.

“The first thing I saw were police lights on the ceiling of my bedroom,” said neighbor Shelly Bynum. “I was looking out the window when they took the body away you don’t see that normally in person every day.”

Deputies believe the man was targeted while making deliveries in the neighborhood.

Something that Seattle Resident Ahmed Mumin says happens way too often.

“The bottom line is the victims are the drivers who are driving, and they need some assurance for us to enjoy these services that we are getting,” said Ahmed Mumin

As a rideshare driver himself, Mumin tells me that delivery drivers like him face the same dangers daily.

In just the last 6 months, an Uber driver was murdered in SODO, a rideshare driver was shot and killed in Edmonds, a mailman was robbed at gunpoint, and a RediCab driver was found dead in Tukwila.

All of these incidents happening while the victims were on the job.

Mumin says it just goes to show they need better protection while working.

“That makes me very nervous that we don’t have any type of support service that we can rely on,” said Mumin.

There’s no word yet on a suspect and deputies have not released a description.

