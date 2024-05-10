Deputies chase White Center armed robbery suspects from SeaTac to Kent

KING COUNTY, Wash. — An armed robbery near White Center in the early hours of Friday morning led to a chase that ended in Kent.

At 12:41 a.m., four suspects stole about $1,000 in cash and goods from a store at 1505 Southwest Roxbury Street, possibly the White Center Mini Mart, while pointing a gun at the clerk, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The robbers then fled in a car.

At 4:16 a.m., a deputy assigned to the city of SeaTac spotted the suspects’ car on South 188th Street and Des Moines Memorial Drive South and chased the suspects into Kent’s East Hill area.

The suspects then got out of the car and ran away near Southeast 250th Place and 104th Avenue Southeast.

One person was taken into custody and later booked into jail.

