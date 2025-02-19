Local

Deputies arrest accused prowler in South Hill, posing as UPS driver

By KIRO 7 News Staff
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says they arrested a felon with a gun, pretending to be a UPS worker.

On the afternoon of Feb. 16, a homeowner in South Hill called 911, stating they saw someone who looked like a UPS worker, snooping in car windows and backyards.

When deputies arrived, they say they found a 37-year-old woman, in costume, with a fake badge.

Things took a quick turn when one of the deputies found a gun on her.

Deputies say they also found tools, which could be used to break into homes and cars, and drugs on her.

She was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, criminal attempt at burglary, criminal impersonation for disguising herself as a UPS driver, and possession of burglary tools.


